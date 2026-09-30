Mangiapane sustained a lower-body injury Tuesday versus the Golden Knights that will keep him out for at least the next two games, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Mangiapane was pulled from the Blackhawks' season opener after getting hurt in the second period. With his absence set to span the rest of Chicago's season-opening road trip, the door is open for Teuvo Teravainen to get into the lineup. Mangiapane will likely be evaluated when the team gets back to Chicago, but the earliest he'll be back in the lineup is next Tuesday versus the Blues.