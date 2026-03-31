Mangiapane (upper body) should be able to return to the lineup before the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Tuesday.

Mangiapane has missed the last six games as a result of an injury he suffered in Minnesota on March 19. Considering the Blackhawks are all but eliminated from postseason contention, there will be no reason to rush Mangiapane back into the lineup, but it appears as if his season isn't over yet.