Mangiapane (not injury related) is available for Friday's game against Vancouver, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mangiapane was traded to Chicago from Edmonton on Wednesday, but his status for Friday's matchup was in question due to his visa application. However, he'll officially be able to make his first appearance with his new team. The 29-year-old has made 52 appearances for the Oilers this year, recording seven goals, seven assists, 51 hits, 36 PIM and 19 blocked shots while averaging 12:36 of ice time.