Blackhawks' Andrew Shaw: Dealing with hip issue
Shaw won't practice Wednesday due to a hip injury.
The Blackhawks have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Shaw's hip injury, but he should probably be considered questionable at best for Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay at this point. If he's unable to go, Chicago will likely need to promote a forward from its AHL affiliate to fill in against the Lightning.
