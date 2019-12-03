Shaw (concussion) won't practice Tuesday.

It's notoriously difficult to predict recovery timetables when it comes to concussions, so Shaw can be considered out indefinitely until he's able to get back on the ice for practice, at which point his return should be imminent. Dylan Strome and Drake Caggiula are both already dealing with concussions of their own, so Chicago will likely promote a forward from its AHL affiliate ahead of Thursday's matchup with Boston.