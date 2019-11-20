Blackhawks' Andrew Shaw: Expected to play Thursday
According to coach Jeremy Colliton, Shaw (hip) "should be fine" for Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Shaw missed Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, but it looks like his absence was likely precautionary. The feisty forward should continue to fill a bottom-six role while skating on Chicago's top power-play unit against the Lightning.
