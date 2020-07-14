Shaw (concussion) indicated Monday on Instagram that he intends to return for the 2020-21 season, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Shaw sat out all but 26 games in 2019-20 due to a concussion and admitted that he had battled with concussions the previous season as well. While it may not spell an end to his career at this point, it certainly put him more in danger of longer absences should future incidents occur. For now, Shaw is gearing up for a return to the Blackhawks in next season after compiling 10 points (three goals, seven assists) over an injury-shortened campaign this year.