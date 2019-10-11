Shaw scored two goals on five shots and was plus-2 with seven hits and two PIM in a 5-4 loss to San Jose.

Returning for a second stint with the Blackhawks, Shaw collected his first two goals of the season in just his second game back. The 28-year-old spent his first five NHL seasons in Chicago before moving on to Montreal for three years. Shaw had 19 goals in 63 games for the Habs last year and could approach that total again this year.