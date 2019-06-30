Blackhawks' Andrew Shaw: Heading back to Chicago
Shaw was traded to Chicago with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a second and seventh-round pick in 2020 and a third-round pick in 2021, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Shaw will head back to Chicago where he spent the first five seasons of his NHL career. Last season, he scored 19 goals and a career-high 47 points. Expect the veteran winger to play a similar top-six role with some time on the power-play with the Blackhawks.
