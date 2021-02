Shaw scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Shaw's tally came in the dying seconds of the first period to give the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead. While that advantage didn't hold up, Chicago won in the end. The 29-year-old Shaw has two goals and two assists in 12 games, and all of his offense has come with the man advantage. He's added 23 shots, 20 hits and six PIM.