Blackhawks' Andrew Shaw: Makes lone shot count
Shaw scored a power-play goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Shaw one-timed a perfect centering feed from Dylan Strome to give Chicago a 2-0 lead late in the opening period. It was his third goal of the year but his first since scoring a pair in the second game of the season. Now in his second tour of duty with the Blackhawks, the 28-year-old has some work to do if he's to approach the 19 goals he scored for Montreal last year.
