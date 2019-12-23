Blackhawks' Andrew Shaw: Not close to returning
Shaw is still experiencing concussion symptoms and isn't close to returning to game action, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Recoveries from concussions are impossible to predict, but at this point it's safe to assume Shaw won't be ready to return before the calendar flips to 2020. The feisty forward will remain on long-term injured reserve for the duration of his absence.
