Shaw notched an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Shaw had the secondary helper on a Brandon Saad goal in the third period. The 28-year-old's second stint with the Blackhawks has gotten off to a slow start with just four points in 14 games. It was always unlikely for Shaw to replicate the 47-point campaign he had with the Canadiens in 2018-19, but he's capable of a better scoring pace than his current one. The forward has added 44 hits, 16 PIM and 26 shots.