According to general manager Stan Bowman, Shaw (concussion) has been medically cleared ahead of training camp, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Shaw only appeared in 26 games with the Blackhawks last season before missing the rest of the year with a concussion, picking up 10 points while racking up 74 hits over that span. It remains to be seen what kind of role the feisty forward will have in 2020-21, so virtual managers should plan on taking a wait-and-see approach with Shaw.