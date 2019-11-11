Blackhawks' Andrew Shaw: Sends helper
Shaw registered an assist, two hits and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Shaw set up Kirby Dach for the second goal of the game at 12:00 of the first period. The 28-year-old forward has a goal, two assists and eight hits in his last four games. For the year, Shaw's at six points, 49 hits and 33 shots on goal. He's probably not going to match the 47-point campaign he had with the Canadiens last year, but fantasy owners in deeper formats could do worse than Shaw for depth scoring.
