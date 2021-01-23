Shaw scored a power-play goal and doled out two hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Shaw's third-period goal gave the Blackhawks a 3-0 lead. It was his first tally of the year. The 29-year-old forward has added an assist, 10 hits, 11 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through five contests. While he's still a physical presence on the third line, Shaw doesn't score like he used to. He's worth a look in deeper formats due to his usage on the power play.