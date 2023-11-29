Beauvillier was traded from the Canucks to the Blackhawks on Tuesday in exchange for a fifth-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Beauvillier was stuck in the bottom six in Vancouver, posting eight points in 22 games. The 26-year-old has a career high of 39 points in a single season, so he could provide some scoring on the wing for a Blackhawks team looking to replace some offense in the absence of Taylor Hall (knee) and Corey Perry (contract terminated).