Beauvillier sustained an upper-body injury and won't finish Tuesday's game versus the Predators.

Beauvillier was hit into the boards and appeared to be favoring a wrist or arm after the play, though the Blackhawks didn't specify the details of the injury. He joins a growing list of missing skaters for Chicago. If Beauvillier can't play Thursday versus the Rangers, Reese Johnson would likely check back into the lineup.