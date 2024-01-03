Beauvillier sustained an upper-body injury and won't finish Tuesday's game versus the Predators.
Beauvillier was hit into the boards and appeared to be favoring a wrist or arm after the play, though the Blackhawks didn't specify the details of the injury. He joins a growing list of missing skaters for Chicago. If Beauvillier can't play Thursday versus the Rangers, Reese Johnson would likely check back into the lineup.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Beauvillier: Produces helper in overtime win•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Beauvillier: Nabs assist Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Beauvillier: First goal since trade•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Beauvillier: Ready to rock•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Beauvillier: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Beauvillier: Joins Blackhawks' practice•