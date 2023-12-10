Beauvillier scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Beauvillier's goal was his first in four appearances with the Blackhawks since he was traded from the Canucks. The 26-year-old had to sort out visa issues immediately after the trade, but he's starting to get acclimated to his new team. He saw a meager 12:02 of ice time Saturday despite starting the contest on the first line. Beauvillier is up to nine points, 44 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 26 outings this season.