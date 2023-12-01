Beauvillier, who couldn't play Tuesday because of visa issues, has joined the Blackhawks in Winnipeg and participated in Thursday's practice, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Chicago acquired Beauvillier from Vancouver on Tuesday. He practiced on the top line with Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev on Thursday, so that will likely be his role if he's available to make his Blackhawks debut Saturday against the Jets. It's a huge opportunity for Beauvillier, who had two goals and six points in 22 games while averaging just 13:39 of ice time with the Canucks before the trade.