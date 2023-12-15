Beauvillier recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Kraken.

Beauvillier has two points over his last six games, a span in which the Blackhawks have scored a total of 11 goals. The 26-year-old continues to hold a middle-six role with his new team, but the lack of a supporting cast has done his offense no favors. He's at 10 points, 49 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-6 rating through 29 appearances between Chicago and Vancouver this season.