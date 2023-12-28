Beauvillier logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Beauvillier has four points over his last six games. His latest was the secondary helper on Connor Bedard's first career overtime tally. Beauvillier has five points through 12 contests with the Blackhawks while seeing consistent middle-six minutes. For the season, he's at 13 points, 53 shots on net, 22 hits, six PIM and a plus-4 rating through 34 outings when accounting for his time with the Canucks.