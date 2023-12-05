Beauvillier will be in the lineup against Nashville on Tuesday after settling his work visa issue, Kara Keating of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Beauvillier missed Sunday's 4-1 loss to Minnesota after making his Chicago debut in a 3-1 defeat versus Winnipeg on Saturday. He is projected to be back alongside Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev on the top line in Tuesday's contest.