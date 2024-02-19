Beauvillier (wrist) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Beauvillier is expected to return to the lineup Monday against Carolina following an 18-game absence. He has produced four goals and 14 points in 37 games this season between Chicago and Vancouver. Zach Sanford is projected to be scratched versus the Hurricanes to make room for Beauvillier.
