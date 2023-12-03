Beauvillier won't play Sunday against the Wild due to a work visa issue, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.
Beauvillier made his Blackhawks' debut Saturday in Winnipeg, though he'll be unavailable Sunday in Minnesota as he continues to work through a work visa issue. The 26-year-old winger had two goals and eight points in 22 games with Vancouver prior to his trade to Chicago. When available, Beauvillier should slot into a top-six role with the Blackhawks.
