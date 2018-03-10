Coach Joel Quenneville indicated after Saturday's game that Duclair will miss 1-2 weeks following a hit from Bruins forward Brad Marchand, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Duclair's knee bent in an awkward fashion and he couldn't put any weight on the leg as he was helped off. If Vinnie Hinostroza (personal) is back with the team Sunday, he should draw into the lineup for the Blackhawks, but the club may be required to reinforce the forward depth with an AHL body. Duclair's status will likely be updated again in approximately a week when he starts closing in on a return.