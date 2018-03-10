Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Expected out 1-2 weeks
Coach Joel Quenneville indicated after Saturday's game that Duclair will miss 1-2 weeks following a hit from Bruins forward Brad Marchand, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Duclair's knee bent in an awkward fashion and he couldn't put any weight on the leg as he was helped off. If Vinnie Hinostroza (personal) is back with the team Sunday, he should draw into the lineup for the Blackhawks, but the club may be required to reinforce the forward depth with an AHL body. Duclair's status will likely be updated again in approximately a week when he starts closing in on a return.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Won't return Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Gathers two assists in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Will watch from press box Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Scores first goal with Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Notches helper in Hawks debut•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Expected to debut Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...