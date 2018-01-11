Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Expected to debut Friday
Duclair will likely make his debut for the Blackhawks Friday against the Jets, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Duclair was shipped to the Blackhawks on Wednesday along with Adam Clendening in exchange for Richard Panik and Laurent Dauphin, joining a much more potent Blackhawks club. The 22-year-old has totaled 15 points through 33 contests as part of a goal-starved Coyotes attack averaging the second-fewest (2.26) per game this season.Chicago has been decidedly better on that front (3.17 goals per game) and Duclair is just two seasons removed from a 44-point campaign with the Coyotes in 2015-16. Assuming he cracks the top six, Duclair could enter the fantasy conversation in many league formats.
