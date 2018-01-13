Duclair recorded an assist on the game-winning goal and logged 11:57 of ice time (2:16 on the power play) during Friday's 2-1 victory over the Jets.

The 22-year-old winger has now marked the scoresheet in each of his past three games. Duclair spent the majority of Friday's debut with the Hawks skating on the third line with David Kampf and Alex DeBrincat, and that trio contributed both goals Friday. Additionally, it's also worth noting that Duclair saw some time with the No. 1 power-play unit, so his usage with the man advantage is definitely something to monitor. Taking a flier on Duclair could pay off in spades, and it's a low-risk move at this stage of the fantasy season.