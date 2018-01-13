Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Notches helper in Hawks debut
Duclair recorded an assist on the game-winning goal and logged 11:57 of ice time (2:16 on the power play) during Friday's 2-1 victory over the Jets.
The 22-year-old winger has now marked the scoresheet in each of his past three games. Duclair spent the majority of Friday's debut with the Hawks skating on the third line with David Kampf and Alex DeBrincat, and that trio contributed both goals Friday. Additionally, it's also worth noting that Duclair saw some time with the No. 1 power-play unit, so his usage with the man advantage is definitely something to monitor. Taking a flier on Duclair could pay off in spades, and it's a low-risk move at this stage of the fantasy season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Expected to debut Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Dealt to Chicago•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Requests trade•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Will reenter lineup Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Lone lamp-lighter for 'Yotes•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Warming trend continues•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...