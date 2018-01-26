Duclair lit the lamp and had two assists in a 5-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday. He also had a plus-4 rating and put three shots on net.

This goal is Duclair's first since being traded from Arizona to Chicago. The 22-year-old has four points in six games with the Blackhawks. That's a good start, and he certainly has better teammates than when he was with the Coyotes. However, the sample size is still rather small.

