Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Season complete
Duclair (knee) will not rejoin the action in either of the last two games of 2017-18, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Duclair managed to dress for just 23 games after being traded from the Coyotes to the Blackhawks in early January, tallying eight points (two goals and six assists) over that span. The news spells an end to his 2017-18 season, but Duclair will be a restricted free agent in the offseason, making him a likely candidate to remain with the Blackhawks next year. If he can stay healthy, Duclair could be a sleeper target in fantasy drafts just a few seasons removed from a 44-point campaign with the Coyotes.
