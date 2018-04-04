Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Still absent from practice
Duclair (knee) remained sidelined for Tuesday's practice session, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Duclair was expected to miss 1-2 weeks when the news originally broke, but that timeframe has since come and gone with little news on the injury front. Considering he's yet to return to practice and the team has little incentive to rush him back, it wouldn't be surprising if the winger has finished off his 2017-18 campaign. If that's the case, he closes out the year having amassed 23 points -- 11 goals and 12 assists -- over 66 games between the Coyotes and the Blackhawks and could be a sneaky sleeper option in drafts next season assuming he's ready to go.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Expected out 1-2 weeks•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Won't return Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Gathers two assists in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Will watch from press box Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Scores first goal with Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Notches helper in Hawks debut•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...