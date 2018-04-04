Duclair (knee) remained sidelined for Tuesday's practice session, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Duclair was expected to miss 1-2 weeks when the news originally broke, but that timeframe has since come and gone with little news on the injury front. Considering he's yet to return to practice and the team has little incentive to rush him back, it wouldn't be surprising if the winger has finished off his 2017-18 campaign. If that's the case, he closes out the year having amassed 23 points -- 11 goals and 12 assists -- over 66 games between the Coyotes and the Blackhawks and could be a sneaky sleeper option in drafts next season assuming he's ready to go.