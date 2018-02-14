Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Will watch from press box Tuesday
Duclair is a surprise scratch for Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights, Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Duclair has been logging time on the power play lately, but he has just two goals and five points in the last 13 games -- none of them with the man advantage. In his place, Patrick Sharp will reenter the lineup for the time being.
