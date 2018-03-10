Duclair will not rejoin the action Saturday against the Bruins.

Duclair's knee bent awkwardly following a near clothesline hit from Bruins forward Brad Marchand and the issue will hold him out through at least the remainder of Saturday's affair. It's likely safe to suggest he's doubtful for Sunday's rematch against Boston, but the team should provide another update on his status before then.

