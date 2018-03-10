Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Won't return Saturday
Duclair will not rejoin the action Saturday against the Bruins.
Duclair's knee bent awkwardly following a near clothesline hit from Bruins forward Brad Marchand and the issue will hold him out through at least the remainder of Saturday's affair. It's likely safe to suggest he's doubtful for Sunday's rematch against Boston, but the team should provide another update on his status before then.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Gathers two assists in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Will watch from press box Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Scores first goal with Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Notches helper in Hawks debut•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Expected to debut Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Dealt to Chicago•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...