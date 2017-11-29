Forsberg saved 28 of 31 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.

While this was far from a standout performance, it was also a daunting matchup for Forsberg and the Blackhawks. Nashville entered with an 8-1-1 record at Bridgestone Arena, and Chicago was on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Still, Forsberg's .904 save percentage and 3.67 GAA through seven appearances aren't encouraging marks, and he's probably best viewed as a risky start in the majority of matchups.