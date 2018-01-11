Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Allows two in loss
Forsberg made 25 saves on 27 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Wild on Wednesday.
Strangely, Forsberg also allowed two goals on 27 shots against the Senators on Tuesday night. The only difference is that he didn't pick up the win this time. Though the Swede has played well recently, overall he has a 2.92 GAA and a .911 save percentage this season.
