Forsberg made 21 saves in relief Saturday after Corey Crawford was pulled in the first period of a 4-1 loss to the Devils. He allowed one goal on 22 shots.

Forsberg's fantasy value is sorely limited -- he has but a single win this season and that dates all the way back to Nov. 11. He's tough to recommend, even in spot starts.

