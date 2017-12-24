Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Appears in relief
Forsberg made 21 saves in relief Saturday after Corey Crawford was pulled in the first period of a 4-1 loss to the Devils. He allowed one goal on 22 shots.
Forsberg's fantasy value is sorely limited -- he has but a single win this season and that dates all the way back to Nov. 11. He's tough to recommend, even in spot starts.
