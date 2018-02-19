Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Between pipes Monday
Forsberg will guard the cage against the Kings on Monday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Forsberg will be making his third straight appearance in goal for the Blackhawks, having posted a 1-1-0 record and 2.06 GAA in the previous two contests. When Jeff Glass was sent back to the minors, it was expected that Jean-Francois Berube would get a look, but the 24-year-old Forsberg's recent performances appear to have earned him some additional starts.
