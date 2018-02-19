Forsberg will guard the cage against the Kings on Monday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Forsberg will be making his third straight appearance in goal for the Blackhawks, having posted a 1-1-0 record and 2.06 GAA in the previous two contests. When Jeff Glass was sent back to the minors, it was expected that Jean-Francois Berube would get a look, but the 24-year-old Forsberg's recent performances appear to have earned him some additional starts.