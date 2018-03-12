Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Breaks slump with victory over Bruins
Forsberg stopped 31 of 32 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday.
It was nice to see Forsberg play well because it's been a rare occurrence as of late. He had posted a save percentage below .907 in four straight games coming into Sunday. One strong performance, though, doesn't make up for that or his 8-14-3 record prior to Sunday. With Blackhawks wins a somewhat rare occurrence as well, Forsberg can remain safely on the waiver wire in a majority of leagues.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Draws Sunday start•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Yields four goals•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Called upon for Sunday's start•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Earns win but still struggling•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Starting Saturday in LA•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Sees relief duty against Sharks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...