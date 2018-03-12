Forsberg stopped 31 of 32 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday.

It was nice to see Forsberg play well because it's been a rare occurrence as of late. He had posted a save percentage below .907 in four straight games coming into Sunday. One strong performance, though, doesn't make up for that or his 8-14-3 record prior to Sunday. With Blackhawks wins a somewhat rare occurrence as well, Forsberg can remain safely on the waiver wire in a majority of leagues.