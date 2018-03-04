Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Called upon for Sunday's start
Forsberg will stop pucks against the Ducks on Sunday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Forsberg steered away 29 of 32 shots against the Kings on Saturday, and thanks to four third period goals by the Blackhawks, he was able to mark the win column. His play has been mediocre in the absence of Corey Crawford (concussion), posting a .909 save percentage with an unappealing 8-13-3 record. Forsberg has started back-to-back games twice this season, and although he posted a .939 save percentage in the second games, the Blackhawks couldn't produce enough offensive support to secure a win.
