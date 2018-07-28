Forsberg is expected to be waived by the Blackhawks, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Despite concerns about Corey Crawford's health -- he's been dealing with an upper-body injury -- Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville is optimistic that the team's top goalie will be ready for training camp, and the bench boss reportedly has no plans to staff three goalies on the active roster. With veteran goalie Cam Ward in tow having signed a one-year, $3 million deal, Forsberg should be the odd-man out. The Swede posted a 10-16-4 record, 2.97 GAA and .908 save percentage over 35 games last season. His campaign had been cut short by an undisclosed issue, but there's been nothing to suggest that he's still limited in that regard.