Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Defending net Saturday
Forsberg will guard the away goal Saturday against the Islanders, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Forsberg stopped eight of the nine shots he faced in relief of Jean-Francois Berube on Thursday, earning himself the nod for Saturday's matchup in New York. He has lost both of his last two starts, getting yanked against Winnipeg on March 15 after surrendering three goals on six shots. Forsberg owns considerably worse ratios -- a 3.63 GAA and .887 save percentage -- on the road this season and an Isles club on tap averaging 3.53 goals per game at home likely won't end his woes.
