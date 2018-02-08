Forsberg was named Thursday's home starter against the Stars.

Forsberg faltered against the Canucks in his start last Thursday, yielding four goals on only 21 shots. However, the Blackhawks sent Jeff Glass between the pipes in the last two contests and came away with just one point in the process, so it's back to Forsberg with traditional starter Corey Crawford (post-concussion syndrome) still out of commission. The Swedish netminder will field shots from a Dallas team that has won three straight games and reigns supreme across the league in terms of faceoff winning percentage.