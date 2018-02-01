Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Designated puck stopper Thursday
Forsbeg will tend twine in Thursday's road game against the Canucks, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Forsberg is heating up with back-to-back road wins against the Red Wings and Predators, respectively, and he's working with the best save percentage (.915) of his young career. On Thursday, he'll seek revenge against a Canucks squad that overwhelmed him with five goals on 31 shots Dec. 28 -- his final appearance of 2017.
