Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Doesn't last 10 minutes
Forsberg allowed three goals on six shots against the Jets on Thursday. He was pulled after a mere 9:26 and took the loss.
This is about as disastrous a start as a goalie can manage. After this outing, the 25-year-old has a 3.04 GAA and a .905 save percentage. Corey Crawford is likely not going to come back this season with nothing to play for in Chicago, but even with that being the case don't be surprised if Jean-Francois Berube starts seeing more action.
