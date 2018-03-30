Forsberg (undisclosed) will miss the rest of the season, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Blackhawks only have four games remaining on their schedule, so this news doesn't necessarily suggest Forsberg's dealing with a long-term malady. The 25-year-old netminder will battle for the Blackhawks' backup role in training camp next season, but he'll end the 2017-18 campaign having compiled a 10-16-4 record while posting a 2.97 GAA and .908 save percentage in 35 appearances.