Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Draws Sunday start
Forsberg will be the home starter in Sunday's game against the Bruins, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Fosberg's last four outings were troubling, as he yielded an .875 save percentage, 3.91 GAA and a 1-2-0 record. It'll be tough to turn that around too, as the Bruins are one of the toughest matchups right now, having potted 30 goals in the last six games, including seven against the Blackhawks on Saturday. The Bruins have also converted on 38.5 percent of their power-play chances in that span.
