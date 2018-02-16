Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Drops to 5-11-3
Forsberg allowed three goals on 32 shots during Thursday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim.
The Swede was simply outplayed by Anaheim's John Gibson on Thursday, as Chicago out shot the Ducks 44 to 32. While he's flashed fantasy upside with Corey Crawford (concussion) out, it's difficult to rely on Forsberg considering his 5-11-3 record, .907 save percentage and 3.05 GAA for the campaign. Forsberg's outlook is all the more murky with Crawford inching closer to returning, too.
