Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Exits early against Coyotes
Forsberg saved just 10 of 13 shots before being pulled in the second period of Monday's 6-1 loss to Arizona.
Forsberg has now lost three consecutive starts with nine goals allowed on just 63 shots. That simply won't do it at the highest level, or in any fantasy setting. The Blackhawks' goaltending situation is currently stuck between a rock and a hard place, and it's not out of the question to choose to just steer clear. Forsberg's 5-10-3 record, .907 save percentage and 3.05 GAA instill absolutely no confidence, while Monday's matchup was one of the softer offenses in the league.
