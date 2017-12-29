Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Exploited by Canucks
Forsberg gave up five goals on 31 shots in Thursday's loss to Vancouver.
With Corey Crawford (upper body) sidelined, Forsberg is once again being tasked with stepping into the starter role. The 25-year-old had been playing well recently, but this lackluster showing brings his save percentage down to .902 on the season. Forsberg has showed flashes of brilliance, including making a remarkable paddle save on Thomas Vanek on Thursday, but his 1-5-3 record could certainly use improvement. He'll be seeing lots of crease time in the near-future, but it's hard to be too confident moving forward. We'll need to see more consistency from Forsberg before recommending him as a temporary fantasy replacement for Crawford.
