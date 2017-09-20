Forsberg stopped 38 of 40 shots faced Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.

Forsberg was brought onto the Blackhawks via trade in June, and he's expected to fit right in as Corey Crawford's backup. His high-caliber performance Tuesday is amplified holding Columbus to just one goal on nine power-play opportunities. It's early in the preseason, but if Forsberg continues to show up like this, the Blackhawks won't worry about starting him when Crawford needs a night off.