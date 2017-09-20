Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Fends off 38 against former club
Forsberg stopped 38 of 40 shots faced Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.
Forsberg was brought onto the Blackhawks via trade in June, and he's expected to fit right in as Corey Crawford's backup. His high-caliber performance Tuesday is amplified holding Columbus to just one goal on nine power-play opportunities. It's early in the preseason, but if Forsberg continues to show up like this, the Blackhawks won't worry about starting him when Crawford needs a night off.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Inks two-year contract with Blackhawks•
-
Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg: Acquired from Blue Jackets•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Promoted to big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Reunites with AHL's Monsters•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Rejoining NHL club•
-
Blue Jackets' Anton Forsberg: Headed back to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...